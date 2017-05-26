Amber Portwood Slams Matt Baier; October Wedding Called Off

Monday's episode of "Teen Mom: OG" got this week to a dramatic start, as Amber Portwood got into a tussle with her fiancé Matt Baier about their spur-of-the-moment Las Vegas wedding. The couple got into a heated argument as an angry Baier left Portwood, fuming after she said that she did not want to get married in a slapdash manner.

Facebook/teenmomAmber Portwood in a promotional sneak peek photo from MTV's "Teen Mom OG."

As the whole world looks on, 26-year old single mom Portwood traveled with her on-again, off-again fiancé Baier to attend a friend's wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada. A side trip to one of the famous Las Vegas wedding chapels brought up the idea of getting married right there and then in the entertainment capital, according to Us Magazine.

After thinking about it some more, however, the "Teen Mom: OG" star reconsidered eloping in Vegas without her kid. At that point, Portwood told her boyfriend that she would like her 8-year-old daughter Leah to be there at her wedding, and if she can't be present, then they should not go through with it. The single mom was adamant about this point. "I'm not doing it without [Leah]," she explained. "She's 8. I'm not doing it without her," Portwood said to Baier.

Baier, however, was insistent that they tie the knot right there and then, interjecting that they should just do it. At this, Portwood called a time-out to consult with her older brother Shawn, who said that leaving the family out was "not cool," according to the International Business Times. Portwood eventually called the whole thing off.

Her fiancé, however, didn't sit with her decision quietly. Apparently taking offense at being turned down on national TV, in front of the "Teen Moms: OG" cameras, Baier ranted. "I will not marry her. I will not marry her now, ever. I will make that statement. She wants to marry her brother," he said. "That's who she wants to marry... she just humiliated me on TV. I'm done. Done!" Baier exclaimed.

With their October wedding called off as a result of this incident, fans can follow "Teen Moms: OG" to see how the couple will fix this bump in their relationship.