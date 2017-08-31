Amber Rose Gives $50K Promise Ring Gift to 21 Savage; Couple to Get Married Soon?

(Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz) Amber Rose at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Amber Rose recently gave 21 Savage a lavish $50,000-worth promise ring.

The expensive custom-made ring has a total of 1,100 stones, according to reports. Made of 18K white gold, the ring features seven carats of round white diamonds with "LOYALTY 21" spelled out in red rubies. Savage seemed to have agreed to be "loyal" to Rose, as he was spotted wearing the ring during this year's Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Rose's decision to splurge on a gift for her new beau does not come as a huge surprise, considering things are going very well between them. Earlier this month, TMZ spotted Rose in an airport and asked her about certain legal matters. The 33-year-old was sued by the mother of her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, in July for defamation.

The mother of one said she prefers to stay silent on the matter. Instead of offering an update about the lawsuit, Rose told the paparazzi to ask about her recent relationship. "Let's talk about how much in love I am, how happy I am," she said in the clip, avoiding questions about her former mother-in-law. "I just got back from Atlanta. I'm in love, I'm happy."

When asked about a possible marriage with the Atlanta rapper, Rose said, "I wanna marry him, but we'll see," she shared.

Rose was previously married to rapper Wiz Khalifa, and they have a son together named Sebastian. The model recently showed that she has moved on from her ex by erasing his face on her body. Rose had Khalifa's face tattooed on her left arm but after their divorce has been finalized, she had it covered with the face of Guns N' Roses' Slash.

Through Instagram, Rose shared a photo of the procedure done by tattoo artist Bobby Serna. It seems that it will not be the last part of her body that she will alter in the future. Rose previously said she wants to go under the knife for a cosmetic surgery as well.