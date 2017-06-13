Amber Rose Net Worth: 'SlutWalk' Star Worth $12 Million at Present

Amber Rose has created a name for herself with her appearances in reality shows and music videos, where she brings her own brand of irreverent feminism to play. How much is the "SlutWalk" creator and social media celebrity worth these days?

Reuters/Eduardo MunozAmber Rose at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards

Having made the bulk of her income from various gigs, such as guest appearances in reality and talk shows as well as music videos, Amber Rose has made a tidy sum for herself. As of the latest count by Celebrity Net Worth, the reality star is worth about $12 million at present.

She has made bank from making a cameo appearance in Wiz Khalifa's "No Slip," playing a part in her ex-husband's music video. She's also been seen in Nicki Minaj's "Massive Attack" as well as Fabolous' "You Be Killin' Em," lending her brand to some of the top music acts today.

Rose has also made sure that she lands adequate exposure time on television. She has appeared on "Running Russell Simmons," according to Bank Rate. Other shows where she was invited to play a guest role in include "Master of the Mix" and "RuPaul's Drug Race."

As with other reality stars and celebrities, she also endorses a major brand. She had been representing Smirnoff since 2011, modeling in ads for the Vodka maker, according to the International Business Times.

Rose is also working on building her own brand of cosmetic products, creating the MUVA Mouth Matte Liquid Lipsticks together with Priscilla Ono, Amber told Us Weekly in an interview last month.

Ono, a longtime makeup artist for Amber Rose, explained the idea behind the MUVA line of lipsticks. "Amber and I have tried every brand. We definitely had our favorite formulas. We definitely had our un-favorite formulas," Ono said.

"It's really thin. It doesn't get chunky throughout the day," Ono explained, describing some of the characteristics of the lipstick that they formulated.