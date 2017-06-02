AMD News: Brand Wows Computex 2017 Attendees with Radeon, Ryzen Products

While the annual Computex event is a chance for every chipmaker to showcase its respective upcoming products, there is no denying that AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) dominated the event as it revealed how its Ryzen and Radeon work in certain devices.

One of the AMD products that grabbed attention at the ongoing Computex is its Ryzen Threadripper, a processor meant for high-end PC users. At the Computex 2017, AMD showcased the GPU (graphics processing unit) abilities of this processor, including its ability to run 4K resolution games, as it played "Prey," Bethesda's latest game.

Another AMD product that awed those present at the Computex event in Taiwan was AMD's Radeon. While many were expecting that the brand will finally release this highly anticipated GPU card, AMD announced that the Frontier edition of its Radeon RX Vega will be released on June 27 while the commercial version will be launched at the SIGGRAPH (Special Interest Group on Computer GRAPHics and Interactive Techniques) 2017 event in California, which will commence on July 30.

The Computex event also became a venue for AMD to tease some details on its Ryzen Momentum processor, which is aimed at the gaming community as well. The Ryzen Momentum's power was showcased via the desktops of Acer, Asus, Dell, and Lenovo.

AMD also revealed the Ryzen Mobile, the processor that is specifically designed for portable devices, specifically notebooks that are less than 15 mm thick. Slim notebooks with the Ryzen Mobile processor will be equipped with four cores/eight threads and Vega-based graphics.

AMD, likewise, took the Computex 2017 as an opportunity to reveal that Naples, its processor meant for data centers and cloud-based solutions, has been rebranded as EPYC (based on the word epic), which will be dropped in the market on June 20.

It also announced that its latest AMD Ryzen VR Ready Premium processors and AMD VR Ready Processors got the nod of Oculus. Not only has this acknowledgement strengthened AMD's VR ability but has also made the said processors more accessible to consumers.