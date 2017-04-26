AMD Radeon Pro Duo Double the Power of Nvidia Titan X?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has just released another Radeon Pro Duo, available end of May. Aside from the name, the new graphics processing unit (GPU) is a different hardware from its predecessor. The company claims that this new GPU based on the Polaris architecture delivers more than twice the computing power of an Nvidia GTX Titan X.

(Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)A technician of computer microprocessors maker AMD poses for the media with a wafer at the chip plant in Dresden.

While the new GPU is aimed at the professional space, the new card has caught the interest of PC gaming enthusiasts as AMD released the new Radeon Pro Duo based on the company's new Polaris 10 GPU architecture.

According to WCCF Tech, the Radeon Pro Duo uses two Polaris 10 cores with 2,304 stream processors each, combining the computing power of the two chips in one package. The new GPU, then, has a total of 72 compute units with 4,608 stream processors. This card can push out 11.45 teraflops (TFLOPS) of computing power, which WCCF Tech notes is lower than the 16 TFLOPS of the previous version of the card, in exchange for lower power consumption and a $500 price cut.

The new card makes up for it with huge upgrades in terms of video random-access memory (VRAM), coming with 32 GB of memory from 7 GHz RAM chips that can shuttle data in and out of the GPU at a rate of 448 GB/s.

AMD claims that the new card, while not the most powerful GPU available today, has "up to two times faster performance compared with the Radeon Pro WX 7100 and up to two times faster performance than the closest competing professional graphics card," as quoted by Digital Trends.

The company cites performance numbers against the Nvidia Titan X, which is presumably the "closest competing professional graphics card" with the Pro Duo.

It remains to be seen if the new card will come close the performance of the new Nvidia Titan Xp.