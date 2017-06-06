AMD Radeon Pro WX 2100 and WX 3100 Specs News: Entry-Level GPUs Released

AMD launched two new entry-level graphics processing units (GPUs) dubbed as the Radeon Pro WX 2100 and the Radeon Pro WX 3100.

According to reports, the new GPUs are based on the semiconductor company's 14 nm Polaris architecture design. It also offers at least 2.3 times performance improvement compared to the past version of the FirePro W400 graphics card. It also offers 14 percent improvement in benchmarks with the help of CATIA 3D instead of the usual NVIDIA Quadro P600.

The Radeon website mentioned that the Pro WX 2100 workstation GPUs are developed for those who are looking for an entry-level graphics solution for workstations that offer certified ISV support for a lot of popular design and manufacturing apps.

"The Radeon Pro WX 2100 supports the latest graphics technologies and offers an amazing upgrade path from previous entry-level workstation graphics, delivering an average 94 percent improvement in performance over the AMD FirePro W2100," the GPU developer stated.

Both devices come with 512 stream processors with 16 render output units (ROP), but the two differ in terms of thermal design power (TDP) since the WX 3100 has 50 watts while the WX 2100 comes with 35 watts.

AMD also revealed that the major difference between the new entry-level GPUs. According to the website, its boils down to their memory configuration. The semiconductor company further stated: "The Radeon Pro WX 2100 comes with 2GB of fast GDDR5 memory on a 64-bit interface, while the Radeon Pro WX 3100 has 4GB of GDDR5 memory on a 128-bit interface."

Since both the WX 2100 and WX 3100 sell for less than $200 in the market, it is now known as a dependable graphics solution without the price tag that high-end GPUs usually have. The AMD WX 2100 is in the market for only $149, while the WX 3100 is being sold for an affordable price of $199.