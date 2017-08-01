AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 and RX Vega 56 Revealed; Cards to Compete With Nvidia GTX 1080 and 1070

Advanced Micro Devices A promo image of the new Vega 64 Graphics Processing Unit from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), showing the air-cooled model in its aluminum shroud.

The Radeon RX Vega 64 and RX Vega 56 have been revealed by Advanced Micro Devices in a bid to take back their share of the high-end video card market from Nvidia. Both cards will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 14, with prices starting at $399.

AMD has launched the new line of Radeon RX Vega Graphics Processing Units in a press release made during the Siggraph event in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, July 30. Fans will recall that the company teased the new video cards as far back as May, and after the release of the Vega Frontier, AMD is now launching the Radeon RX Vega cards for the mainstream market.

The Radeon RX Vega 64 is priced at $499, while the RX Vega 56 will go for $399, according to Tech Crunch. These cards will be available on Aug. 14.

The Radeon RX Vega 64 is presumably named after its 64 compute units running at a base clock of 1,247 MHz, which is boostable to 1,547 MHz. The card also comes with 8 GB of the new flagship feature of the Vega video cards: the new High Bandwidth Memory Type 2 (HBM2).

The HBM2 is capable of supporting 484 Gbps of bandwidth, and it is expected to differentiate AMD's GPU from Nvidia's offerings. The RX Vega 64 is positioned to go head to head with the NVidia GTX 1080.

The RX Vega 64 will also be available as a liquid-cooled video card, worth $699 as part of a set of value packs that include discounts for a 34-inch Samsung FreeSync Monitor, an AMD Ryzen 7 plus motherboard bundle, and two free Bethesda games, according to Eurogamer.

The Vega 64 will also be available as a solid metal, limited edition model, complete with a brushed aluminum case.

At a lower price bracket, the RX Vega 56 has 56 compute units clocked at 1,471 MHz boosted, for $100 less. Like the Vega 64, it also has 8 GB of HBM2 memory. This card is set to take market share from the NVidia GTX 1070.

