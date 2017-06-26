AMD Radeon RX Vega News: Upcoming Graphics Card Rumored to Require a Lot of Power

The Radeon RX Vega has a very high power consumption, according to an MSI employee.

REUTERS/Pichi Chuang/FileAMD Radeon RX graphic cards are increasing in prices and becoming low in stock. PICTURED: The AMD booth at Computex in 2011.

AMD has yet to officially unveil their gaming-focused Radeon RX Vega, but the company has already shared some interesting bits of information about the anticipated graphics cards. It was recently confirmed that the RX Vega features an HBM2 memory and the powerful Vega 10 GPU. Based on a comment from an alleged MSI employee this week, it looks like the graphics card is also a power hog.

The Dutch statement was first spotted on the Tweakers forum. Videocardz asked a Dutch-speaking friend to translate the message for more accuracy. "I've seen the specs of Vega RX. It needs a damn lot of power. We're working on it, which is a start so launch is coming closer," wrote the managing director, along with a smiling emoji.

Assuming the text is true, this might mean that AMD has disclosed the RX Vega's specs to its hardware partners. PC Gamer noted that the said companies are now working on constructing custom-cooled cards for the upcoming line.

It will not come as a surprise if Vega requires more power. AMD has yet to announce power requirements for the Frontier Edition of the RX Vega line, but an online listing puts its TDP at 375W for a liquid-cooled SKU and 300W for the air-cooled mode.

Citing unnamed sources, Fudzilla reported that AMD will aunch a reference version of the RX Vega first. This will be followed by custom versions, similar to how AMD released its other flagship graphics cards in the past.

More details about the Radeon RX Vega are expected to be revealed at this year's SIGGRAPH (Special Interest Group on Computer GRAPHics and Interactive Techniques) event, which will run from July 30 until Aug. 3.