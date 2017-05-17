AMD Radeon RX Vega Release Date and Update: AMD to Launch New Graphics Memory Card at Computex 2017

After a number of speculations about its possible release date, several sources have finally confirmed that AMD's next powerhouse graphics processing unit, the AMD RX Vega, will be unveiled at the upcoming Computex event. Happening on May 30, the event will also showcase the X399 Platform for HEDT processors and other new products.

Facebook/AMDA new leak has revealed details about the AMD Radeon RX Vega.

It was initially reported that Computex would not include a product launch event. However, because of the recent announcement that AMD will be holding a press conference at the event, technology enthusiasts can expect the new graphics memory to be exhibited there. This can also serve as a venue for consumers to test its performance in real- life gaming.

AMD's Computex press conference will take place on May 31 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company's official announcement confirmed that this will be hosted by the AMD CEO herself, Dr. Lisa Su. Those who are looking forward to the release of the AMD RX Vega may attend the press conference to learn more about the upcoming product and AMD's other cutting-edge products that are slated for release this 2017.

The Q2 2017 product data book of SK Hynix recently offered some details on their products, which includes AMD's RX Vega. According to the data book, the Radeon RX Vega will be powered by HBM2 memory coming from SK Hynix. It will also sport the company's current 1.6Gbps HBM 2, allowing it to have up to 409.6GB/sec of memory. The data book noted that if AMD uses more HBM2 stacks, that would mean that the bandwidth of the graphics memory will double, reaching a peak of up to 817GB/sec. This would also allow the device to be at par with NVIDIA's new HBM2-based Tesla V100, which has a memory bandwidth of up to 900GB/sec.

AMD has yet to confirm if the details on SK Hynix's data book are true. The company is expected to drop more details about the graphics memory card during the AMD press conference at the Computex event.