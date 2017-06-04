AMD Radeon RX Vega Release Date: GPU Coming This August or Next Year?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is currently in the tech limelight owing to their new Ryzen 7, the latest addition to their Ryzen brand of microprocessors that has captivated the hearts of gamers and tech fans alike. But if there is one AMD product that fans have been eagerly anticipating, it would definitely be the Radeon RX Vega.

AMDThe new Radeon RX Vega Frontier Edition will be released on June 27; however, it is exclusive only for professionals and not the consumers.

The new AMD Radeon RX Vega is basically a powerful graphics processing unit developed to compete with the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, Nvidia's most powerful Ti card. Naturally, this means that the specs for AMD's next-generation graphic cards would indeed match those of the GTX 1080.

AMD earlier promised that they would launch the Radeon RX Vega cards this June. Being a company true to its word, they indeed released the Radeon graphic cards this June, but there is a catch. During their keynote at the Computex in Taipei, AMD confirmed that they would be releasing the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition on June 27. However, this card is exclusive for designers, immersion engineers and data scientists which would leave gamers and tech enthusiasts utterly disappointed. Simply put, the Frontier Edition is specifically meant for professionals and not consumers. The price is also more expensive as it is geared for development and design.

According to PC World, the Radeon RX Vega will be launched by the company during the SIGGRAPH (Special Interest Group on Computer GRAPHics and Interactive Techniques) Conference in late July. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, did not confirm whether the product will be available for sale on that day or if it's just a formality. The Siggraph conference will run from July 30 to Aug. 3, which means that the people would have to wait for a full two months before they can finally lay their hands on the Radeon RX Vega. Sadly, this is still uncertain. To make matters worse, there are rumors circulating online that the Radeon RX Vega will not be available for purchase until next year.