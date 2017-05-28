AMD Radeon RX Vega Release Date, Specs and Price Rumors: AMD's New Graphics Card To Be Launched in July

After months of speculations about its possible release date, AMD has finally confirmed that the highly anticipated gaming-focused graphics card, the Radeon RX Vega, will be out in July.

Twitter/RadeonA promo image of Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) Radeon RX 560 Graphics Processing Unit on Radeon's official Twitter account.

The news was confirmed by AMD CEO Lisa Su herself at the 45th JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference held earlier last week.

The executive revealed that the Frontier Edition of the next-gen graphics card will be released in late-June, following the release of the Ryzen 3 earlier next month. According to Su, the Radeon RX Vega will arrive "very soon thereafter," meaning in early July.

Su's announcement came a week after an AMD analyst day event, which drew much attention to its upcoming server microprocessor and data center plans, including the RX Vega and Ryzen. During the said event, Su also took the wraps off of the company's plans to take a big leap for their CPU and GPU products as they shift to 7nm process architectures.

Speaking about the upcoming Vega graphics card during the JP Morgan event, Su said Vega features a brand new architecture that has the world's most advanced memory architecture for GPUs.

"What we did announce at our analyst day was that the first shipping Vega will be the Frontier Edition which will ship with 16GB of memory and will ship towards the latter half of June," she said.

The AMD chief also thrilled gamers with the announcement that the upcoming graphics card would be launched on all market segments in the next few months.

Meanwhile, the AMD Radeon RX Vega is expected to come with specs and features that will exceed every gamer's expectations. Aside from its full 16GB of memory, it also boasts of a 1,600 MHz clock speed. It will also reportedly be an IP V 9.0 Generation graphics card and will compete directly with NVIDIA's top-of-the-line graphics cards.