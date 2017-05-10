AMD Radeon RX Vega Release Date, Specs Rumors: Leaked Benchmark Test Shows 1.2 GHz Clock

A leaked benchmark test for a graphics processing unit, allegedly for the AMD Radeon RX Vega, was recently leaked and showed a 1.2-gigahertz clock speed.

YouTube/AMDA promotional image for the AMD's current Radeon RX 480 GPU.

Advanced Micro Devices has yet to officially reveal its next flagship graphic cards known as the RX Vega series. A recent WCCFTech report shared a leak of a detailed specifications sheet that says the upcoming graphics card will run at 1.2 GHz and has an on-board memory of 8GB.

Several reports have also shared a recent 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark that is assumed to belong to the unreleased GPU. According to the report, the device ID indicated was 687F:C1, which purportedly points to a Vega 10 prototype.

It can also be recalled that it was the same prototype AMD brought at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas last January and was tested in a 4K resolution setting. The said GPU prototype showed fine performance and hit 66 to 70 frames per second — a good leap from the commonly wished for 60 fps framerate.

In the 3DMark Fire Strike test, the Vega prototype scored an overall 14,412 points that according to the leaked sheet is 84 percent better than all results. The suspected Vega GPU was set up with an AMD Ryzen 7 1800X processor. Meanwhile, the unreleased graphics card scored 17,801 in the Graphics Score and 18,706 in the Physical Score.

Meanwhile, a reader of the Hot Hardware report has also commented that the prototype tested for the leaked benchmark is possibly "the slowest of the bunch." He continued, "In order for Vega to get 12.5 TFLOPS, it needs to be clocked higher (along the lines of 1,500 mHz)."

Since the Vega GPUs are going to be a product series, fans are hopeful that the brand will have other variants with more powerful specs.

The promising specs in the Vega graphics card is the whopping 12.5 teraflops, which is a much bigger jump from the Radeon RX 480's 5.8 teraflops.

AMD has yet to announce the specific release date of the Vega GPUs this year.