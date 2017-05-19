AMD Releases Radeon RX 560 Graphics Card for eSports Gamers

Advanced Micro Devices may have been putting the finishing touches for the launch of its Vega line of graphics cards, but there's one more entry that the company is bringing out of its Polaris design. The Radeon RX 560 is the latest entry of the RX 500 line, and it claims to offer "Phenomenal Esports" performance.

Twitter/RadeonA promo image of Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) Radeon RX 560 Graphics Processing Unit on Radeon's official Twitter account.

Already around in low volumes since April this year, the Radeon RX 560 makes its official debut as AMD announced the new card, complete with its own page on the company's official website. The card is the latest Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) that's based around AMD's Polaris 21 GPU chip in what could be a last-minute release from the series before the buzz from the Vega GPUs takes over.

In its default configuration, the Radeon RX 560 will have 1,024 stream processors, 64 Texture Mapping Units (TMU), and 16 Render Output Units (ROP). It could also come with 2GB or 4GB of video memory, as listed by Tweak Town.

This launch is squarely aimed at the mass adoption market, where games like "Overwatch" or "Battlefield" are carefully balanced for performance on a wide range of PC platforms. The Radeon RX 560 is designed to make games like these look their best at a great value for the price, even if it doesn't take the top places in the benchmark rankings.

The clock speed, when compared to the previous Radeon RX 460, has been increased to 1,175 MHz. This can be boosted to 1,275 MHz, which shows an increase of about 80 MHz on average from what its predecessor was capable of, according to Digital Trends. This newest Polaris update also added a pair of Computing Units compared to the last generation GPU, giving it an additional 128 stream processors.

The increase in power has been a modest five watts in exchange for about 15 percent increase in performance as the Radeon RX 560 draws 80 W when running. The options for graphics memory remain similar to the RX 460, and buyers can opt for a 2GB or 4GB version, which still uses Graphics Double Data Rate Type 5 (GDDR5) memory.

The base price for the GPU is set at $100, although vendors with customized versions could notch it a bit higher, ranging up to $120 for custom cooling and factory overclocked variants.