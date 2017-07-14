AMD Reveals Details on Threadripper Line of CPUs; Powerful CPUs to Have Aggressively Low Prices

Facebook/AMD AMD's Ryzen 7 1800X processor is currently sold at a discounted rate prior to the imminent release of the Threadripper.

Advanced Micro Devices has already revealed the impressive capabilities of their new Ryzen Threadripper processors. Now that pricing information has also been released, the new line of Central Processing Units looks to be one of the best performance-to-dollar investments for PC builders this coming August

AMD seems to have gotten a leg up on Intel by spearheading a core arms race, with both companies now putting out consumer oriented CPUs with as many as 16 cores. The new prices revealed by AMD on Thursday, July 13, however, have been described as "Disruptive" and "Jaw-Dropping," according to PC World.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, its top-of-the-line offering, is priced as $999 according to Engadget. This 16-core chip is positioned to compete with the 18-core Intel i9 Extreme Edition, which costs $1,999.

At less than half the price, AMD looks to be undercutting Intel by offering similar performance at a huge discount. Intel's own 16-core version still costs $1,799, almost $800 more than AMD's offering. Even going down to the 12-core Intel i9 7920X at $1,200, the Threadripper still proves to be much cheaper.

The Threadripper 1920X, AMD's high end 12-core offering, costs $800, in comparison.

The Threadripper 1950X has 16 cores to support 32 threads using simultaneous multithreading (SMT) technology. The chip runs at a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz, boostable to 4 GHz. Its 12-core counterpart, the 1920X, has 12 cores for 24 threads running at 3.5 GHz, with a 4GHz boost speed.

Both CPUs have 64 Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCI-E) lanes. In contrast, Intel's top-end i9 has 44 lanes. The Threadrippers can run Quad-channel Double Data Rate Type 4 (DDR4) memory. Additionally, they are unlocked for overclocking.

While the CPUs could come as early as July 27, the motherboards that support them could hit retail shelves by early August.