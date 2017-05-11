AMD RX Vega GPU Release Date, News: Leak Points to Impressive Specs

New details about AMD's upcoming Radeon RX Vega have been uncovered, thanks to a recent driver update for Linux users. And based on this new information, the RX Vega is looking like a behemoth.

Facebook/AMDA new leak has revealed details about the AMD Radeon RX Vega.

According to Hot Hardware, the leak was made available through Reddit and came from a Direct Rendering Manager update. AMD has had a long list of GPUs, but it appears that the RX Vega will be more powerful. The specifications of the RX Vega are almost twice as impressive as the one from RX 480.

First of all, the leak states that the RX Vega will use the 14 nm Vega 10 XT architecture, as well as consist of four shader engines and 4096 stream processors. It will have 64 next generation compute units, which will each have 64 GCN stream processors. It will also offer a high-speed second generation 8 GB HBM2 on a 2048-bit memory interface. Apart from that, there is also going to be 256 texture mapping units and 64 render output units.

It should be noted that the RX 480, which uses Polaris architecture, only has 2304 stream processors, 32 render output units, 144 texture mapping units, a 256-Bit memory interface and an 8 GB GDDR5 memory. Its hardware threads is also twice as weak as the one from RX Vega. The RX 480 provides 5.8 teraflops of performance, whereas the RX Vega can reportedly provide 12.5 teraflops.

Reports have suggested that the RX Vega is AMD's answer to the higher-end GPU market, essentially aiming to compete with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti. It is about time that AMD steps up its game too, as it has been suffering in terms of revenue.

There has also been talk of AMD introducing lower-end units soon enough, since consumers sometimes do not have the money to spend on more expensive ones. Of course, that also means less impressive specifications, but that all comes with the territory.

The AMD RX Vega will be released this year.