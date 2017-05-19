AMD Ryzen 5 Has Higher Value than Ryzen 7, Reviews Say

AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 are currently dominating the CPU market. However, Ryzen 5 appears to have more value than Ryzen 7, according to reviews.

There has been a continuous demand for AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 CPUs, according to reports, which will allow the company to make up for its recent losses of over $50 million in the first half of 2017.

Along with the possibility of Intel paying AMD for licensing fees for its GPUs, the chip-developing company is anticipated to have a 17 percent growth in profits in the year's second quarter.

However, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 have been subject to a comparison with each other, and it appears that the former is being more favored in majority of reviews.

Market Realist reports that Ryzen 7 is great in performing multithreaded tasks, but lacks in single-thread processing. Meanwhile, Ryzen 5 is almost at par with its older sibling, with the downside of having some of its cores disabled.

Given the small difference in price range between the two Ryzen chips, it appears Ryzen 5 has more value than Ryzen 7.

However, analysts believe that Ryzen 5, with its price range of $169–$249, would deliver better price points and performance than Ryzen 7.

Ryzen 7 directly competes with Intel's Core i7 series and carries the Broadwell architecture. The Ryzen 5 matches Intel's Core i5 CPUs, which carries the latest Kaby Lake structure. This makes the Ryzen 5 architecture two generations ahead Ryzen 7, Yahoo! notes.

But it won't be long before AMD replaces the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 with a new CPU, which is the upcoming Ryzen Threadripper. The new CPU, carrying the same Zen architecture of the Ryzen series, is anticipated to be launched this year.