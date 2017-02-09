AMD Ryzen Processor Latest Leak: 17 CPUs Under Ryzen Series With Several Variants Exposed

AMD Ryzen Processor may have a fresh series of models with necessary core variants. It is rumored that SR3, SR5 and SR7 will be included in the lineup, with variants of 4-core, 6-core and 8-core parts.

YouTube/AMDA promotional image for AMD's next-generation Ryzen CPUs.

The information has, apparently, been rooted in the latest leak spotted on Coolaler. As pointed out by Forbes, the model names are noticeably the same as those of the graphics processing units (GPUs) in the system back in 2005, when Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was still under ATI Technologies.

The leak shows that the SR7 model has 8-core-16 thread processors while the SR5 carries smaller 6-core, 12-thread central processing units (CPUs). The third model, SR3, is seen to have 4-core and 4-thread parts. If this leak is assumed to be true, then AMD will bring a significant leap to the CPU market. However, the performance and the price have yet to be considered.

Tech analysts believe that the R7 1800X may probably compete with Intel's Core i7-6900K, but there are speculators who say that R7 will be more affordable than Core i7. As for R3 and R5, it is expected that they will come cheaper than R7 and may be comparable with Intel's Core i7-7700K and Cirei5-7600K, which also have mid-range values.

The leak also suggests that the R7 processors can deliver 3GHz of speed, which can be boosted for up to 3.6GHz. The R5 series, on the other hand, will have six-core and quad-core variants. The variants are said to have clock speeds of 3.2 GHZ up until 3.5 GHz. The R3 line shows 3.1 GHz to 3.4 GHz of speed.

AMD has been quiet about the specs of AMD Ryzen Processor, but the company's own Dr. Lisa Su already confirmed that the upcoming CPU is their highly-anticipated product with next-generation architecture. They plan to release it in March, although she did not disclose the exact date.

In total, AMD is set to release 17 Ryzen CPUs, if the leak is true. However, this is obviously too ideal. It will be just a few weeks before March begins, so AMD is expected to confirm the rumors soon.