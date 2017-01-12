AMD Ryzen Release Date, News: All Chips Under This Lineup Can Overclock

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Last week, AMD confirmed that all of the Ryzen-based processing chips that the company will release are unlocked.

YouTube/AMDScreenshot of AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su as she presents the AMD Ryzen during an event in Austin, Texas last Dec. 13, 2016.

In the processors' department, when a chip is unlocked, it means it is going to be a breeze to overclock their performance.

During the Consumer Electronics Show last week in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMD showed off more specific details about their newest lineup of processing chips dubbed as the AMD Ryzen. Now, reports have it they're giving Intel a run for its money.

What also makes overclocking easier is that AMD designed the Ryzen chips to not require specialized motherboards to achieve overclocking. However, a decent piece of equipment is still needed to get the job done. It was also previously reported that Ryzen processors actually overclock automatically to the maximum potential of its performance.

It can be recalled that an AMD Ryzen chip was previously tested and it turned out to be capable of overclocking up to 5-gigahertz, outperforming its Intel equivalent – 7th generation i7-6900K.

In a report by PC World, it was revealed that there will be a "full stack" of Ryzen-based processors to be released all at the same time during the first day launch before 2017's first quarter ends. However, only one Ryzen chip with 8 cores and 16 threads was demonstrated at the CES event.

Also during AMD's presentation at the CES event, the microchip company revealed an ample list of AM4 motherboards and PCs that will be compatible with Ryzen upon the processor's release. Motherboards from familiar names such as Asus, ASRock, MSI, Gigabyte, and Biostar were included in the list.

The PC World report also mentioned that while all Ryzen chips are unlocked, overclocking will possibly be limited to some AM4 motherboards with upscale chipsets only.

From a statement back in December, AMD senior vice president Jim Anderson said: "The desktop market is hungry for change as new and demanding use cases like VR, 3D modeling, and eSports require intense amounts of processing and graphics power. We designed Ryzen processors to excel in these areas and to bring much-needed innovation and competition back to desktop PCs."

AMD has yet to announce the Ryzen chips' release date and price range.