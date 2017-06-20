AMD Ryzen Threadripper News: CPU Exclusive with Dell and Alienware

Dell and Alienware has bought exclusive rights to feature AMD's Ryzen Threadripper co.

AMD will be launching the new Ryzen Threadripper this year.

PC Gamer reports that the AMD Ryzen Threadripper was featured in the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), and it was shown to be the size of a palm. However, other specific details such as its release date and features have not yet been revealed.

But the AMD Ryzen Threadripper is already anticipated to feature 60 PCIe lanes with a 16-core and 32-thread chip processor.

But even before all the details are announced, Dell and Alienware have already bought first availability rights to the AMD Ryzen Threadripper in the pre-built market.

In a press release, Dell said, "Through 2017, Dell will be the exclusive OEM partner to deliver AMD Ryzen Threadripper pre-built systems to the market. The Area-51 Threadripper Edition is ideal for customers who explore the world of mega-tasking, doing many system demanding tasks at the same time, and are looking for a complete, reliable solution from a trusted brand."

Dell will be utilizing the AMD Ryzen Threadripper on their Alienware Area 51 gaming desktop. This new desktop is expected to feature an AMD X399 chipset-based motherboard, which has up to 16-core processors and will total up to 32 threads.

However, the rights to exclusivity only apply to pre-built PC groups, such as Lenovo. Those who build their own computers, such as boutique PC builders, can still buy the AMD Ryzen Threadripper for their own projects.

Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper is expected to be sold a lot cheaper compared to its Intel counterparts.

Twitter user Bits and Chips – a consistent source of leaks – shared that the upcoming AMD Ryzen Threadripper will be priced at $849, which is a lot cheaper compared to Intel's CPUs that also have 16 cores.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper is anticipated to come out this 2017.