AMD Ryzen Threadripper Release Date, Specs News: Company Confirms 16-Core, 32-Thread Desktop Chip

Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices has recently announced their new line of 16-core, 32-thread processing chips dubbed as the Threadripper.

Twitter/@AMDA preview to the inside build of the Ryzen 5 chip from AMD.

According to AMD's social media updates, the Ryzen Threadripper was announced during the company's recently held Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday alongside other upcoming products such as the EPYC processor and Vega Frontier Edition.

PC World suggests that AMD might have opted to announce the premium processing chip to the general public sooner than planned after rival company Intel was recently rumored to launch an all-new Core i9 lineup.

It looks like AMD is determined to get ahead of Intel. According to the leaked Core i9 details and specs, the most premium product among the lineup is built with just 12 cores and 24 threads.

The official announcement from AMD did not give many details about the Threadripper. However, the 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper chip from AMD had already been leaked as well on Guru3D, and the news source has correctly reported the 16-core, 32-thread build so there is a good chance that other specs provided in their report might check out as well.

If Guru3D's leak is entirely accurate then the Threadripper chip runs at a clock speed of 3.5 gigahertz up to 3.8 GHz. The talked-about chip was also previously rumored to be part of an upcoming Ryzen 9 lineup that is composed of nine processors to be introduced.

According to the same leak, all the Ryzen 9 chips will sport 44 lanes of Peripheral Component Interconnect Express — which is the same with the rumored 12-core, 24-thread Core i9 chip.

Naturally, technical specs that are this high equate to a heavy price point as well. But as the market has seen with the earlier released Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 chips, AMD has its way to produce them at a much lower cost compared to their Intel counterparts.

Moor Insights principal analyst Patrick Moorhead told PC World, "Threadripper could garner over a $1,000 price point, but it will depend how much volume AMD wants to drive."

AMD did not give any hint about the Threadripper's release date but there is a chance that the rumored Ryzen 9 and Core i9 chips could be unveiled in the upcoming COMPUTEX event on May 30 to June 3.