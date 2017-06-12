AMD Rzyen Threadripper 16 Core Specs, Price News: Cheapest, Fastest CPU for High-End PCs Arrives This Summer

PC users, especially those who rely on heavy graphics, have something great to look forward to following the announcement of the release of the AMD Rzyen Threadripper 16 this summer. The new CPU is designed as the cheapest and fastest-performing PC device to be ever built, but its specs can surpass the performance of Intel's high-end line.

Wikimedia/Flickr/Quintin Lin AMD announced the release of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 16 this summer.

The Threadripper for an entry-level desktop will reportedly cost about $849 only, whereas competing brands from Intel could go over $1000. The Threadripper will have the AMD Rzyen chip with 16 cores and 32 threads. It will also have a 40 MB X399 platform with 64 PCIe lanes and a quad-channel memory.

"Ryzen Threadripper is targeted at the absolute ultra-high-end of performance in desktop," Jim Anderson, the company's senior vice president, said in unveiling AMD's latest innovation. The news on the Threadripper follows weeks of speculations in light of Intel also releasing its new high-end processor this summer.

Intel has its Core i9 with higher specs at 18 cores and 32 threads. PC manufactures, however, are reportedly not impressed, especially with the chip's price points. Long-time Intel users might also feel lost with the new Intel X299 motherboard chipset, which is once again a point deduction for the brand.

A comprehensive comparison done via Seeking Alpha showed Intel can't even come close to the price and performance of the AMD Ryzen. Whether as a budget or high-end system, the AMD Ryzen can handle the toughest workload on a PC.

Who stands to gain best from these new chip releases, though? While AMD seems to have the upper hand based on early reviews, it is still users who will benefit the most from these innovations. A PC gamer or someone who does video editing, 3D rendering, simultaneous audio and video play and other heavy-duty tasks should welcome all these fast-performing chip options with open arms. Learn more about the Threadripper in the video below.