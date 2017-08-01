AMD Threadripper Details, Prices Revealed; New CPUs Wreck Intel Chips in Performance Per Dollar

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has announced more details on their Threadripper line of processors, including model line-up and pricing information.

The Ryzen Threadripper is poised to become the most powerful consumer chips for the PC this coming August, as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) releases new details about the much-awaited processor, complete with a brand new model that's unheard of before.

The Threadripper continues to give Intel some much-needed competition as the high-end Central Processing Unit (CPU) market has turned into a race for more and faster cores.

AMD has announced an Aug. 10 launch date for the Ryzen Threadripper, with one model rolling out later, on Aug. 31, according to Extreme Tech. The company has already revealed the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and 1920X, but AMD still had a card up its sleeve as it unveiled the 1900X, a Threadripper model that's not been reported on before.

This curveball from AMD brings a sub-$600 High-End Desktop (HEDT) platform into play, threatening Intel's hold on the lucrative market. Overall, AMD's new CPUs are neatly positioned to take down Intel's Core i9 family with the new pricing details revealed.

The top-of-the line Ryzen Threadripper 1950X starts at $999, with 16 cores and 32 threads clocked at 3.4 GHz, boosting up to 4.0 GHz. $200 cheaper at $799, the 1920X features 12 cores and 24 threads clocked at 3.5 GHz and boostable to 4.0 GHz.

Both these chips are out for sale on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The new model, the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X, starts at $549. For this value, PC enthusiasts get eight cores and 16 threads clocked at 3.8 GHz, boosting up to 4.0 GHz. This model will be out on Aug. 31.

All Threadripper CPUs feature 64 Peripheral Component Interconnect - Express (PCI-E) lanes, compared to Intel's offering which has 24 to 44 PCI-E lanes, depending on the model.

The Core i9 family's 16-core offering, the Core i9-7960X, starts at a huge $1,699 as well, compared to the 1950X which is $700 cheaper. Their 12-core chip, the i9-7920X, also costs $400 more than AMD's 1920X.

The video below introduces some of the features of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs, coming this August.