AMD Threadripper News: Processor Suspected to Overclock at 5 GHz

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) recently revealed the latest details on its Threadripper, which was originally called Ryzen 9, and tech pundits have agreed that it will be the most powerful central processing unit (CPU) to be ever introduced in the consumer market.

Facebook/AMDAMD's Jim Anderson revealed the Ryzen Threadripper at the ongoing Computex 2017 event in Taiwan.

There is no denying that AMD is dominating the ongoing Computex 2017 event in Taiwan. With the company's reveal on its Radeon and Ryzen products, many tech aficionados at the event could not help but be in awe of what's to come from the brand.

Among the many products that AMD introduced, though, one that has captured the attention of many tech aficionados is its AMD Threadripper. Originally rumored to be called as the Ryzen 9, AMD's Jim Anderson finally revealed that the CPU is actually called Ryzen Threadripper.

While it remains unknown what the impact of Ryzen's Threadripper 16 cores and 32 threads will be, it is suspected that it will be much better that the company's Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5, much more if it will come with an increased memory bandwidth from the quad-channel controller.

Apart from doubling core number of the Ryzen 7, it has been learned that the Ryzen Threadripper will be supported by four slots of DDR4 random access memory (RAM) that will be evenly distributed across each of the units within the processor. It will also run on the new X399 platform, which, on the other hand, is supported by a new chipset that already has motherboard configurations.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that the Ryzen Threadripper will overclock at 5 GHz. Speculations on this being the case came after the said overclock number was displayed on the little LED screen, located on the left-hand side of the ROG Zenith Extreme, near the back I/O connections. However, some think that the 5 GHz could be just be a mocked-up example of the board in action.