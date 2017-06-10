AMD Vega GPU Specs, Price News: Upcoming Graphics Card to Power Apple iMac Pro

After months of being shrouded in mystery, AMD has finally announced the new Radeon Pro Vega. The upcoming GPU will serve as the all-new ultra-high-end workstation for the Apple iMac Pro desktop launching this December.

Advanced Micro DevicesA screenshot from the promotional video of the AMD Radeon RX 480 graphics card.

Vega is AMD's latest series of graphics cards that is expected to surpass the company's previous efforts. AMD offers improvements on efficiency and performance developments for their new high-end GPU. The AMD Radeon Pro Vega marks a milestone for the company since it is the first rival to Nvidia in years.

Release

Although it already debuted at Apple's recently concluded Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, anticipating gamers will have to wait a while for the flagship graphic cards to hit the shelves. The Apple iMac Pro arrives in December, but fans can get their hands on the Vega GPU before that. The AMD Radeon Vega cards are scheduled to arrive at the SIGGRAPH (Special Interest Group on Computer GRAPHics and Interactive Techniques) event scheduled at the end of July.

Specs/Features

According to the official Apple website, the Radeon Pro Vega outmatches all the previous GPUs of the company's famed iMac desktop. It boasts the performance of a double-wide graphics card compressed into one chip. Additionally, the GPU has 400GB/s memory bandwidth and 8 GB or 16 GB High Bandwidth Memory.

Other specs for the Radeon Vega include:

14nm GFX9 GPU

64 NCUs

4096 stream processors

16 GB HBM2

2048-bit memory bus

512 GB/s bandwidth

PCIe Gen 3 x16

225W TDP

Price

AMD has yet to announce a fixed price tag for the new GPU. However, since the product is designed for the enthusiast and pro market, a retail price for around $1000 is expected. The current AMD flagship, Radeon RX 480, retails for a surprisingly low price, but it also falls behind Nvidia's best GPU in terms of performance. This means the Radeon Pro Vega might cost significantly more than its predecessor.