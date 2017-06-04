AMD Vega News: GPU Will Reportedly Rival Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti

Everyone knows that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will be releasing the Vega graphics processing unit (GPU) after it was unveiled by the company during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 back in January. However, much about the new Vega GPU is still shrouded in mystery. But there are rumors going around online that it may rival the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti of Nvidia and this has been furthered by recent specifications leaked for AMD's next generation graphics cards.

Facebook/AMDThe Radeon RX Vega is said to be AMD's answer to Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti.

The new AMD GPU will be named AMD Radeon RX Vega and it is said that it will come in three, namely the Vega Core, the Vega Eclipse and the Vega Nova. These three are also rumored to be AMD's answer to Nvidia's GTX 1070, GTX 1080 and the GTX 1080 Ti. The GTX 1080 Ti is considered to be as Nvidia's most powerful Ti card and its price is indicative of it, coming at $699. There is still no confirmation as to how much the Radeon RX Vega would cost but it is speculated that it may be slightly more affordable than its competition, being at $599.

According to PC Advisor, the Radeon RX Vega will come with the following specs:

14nm GFX9 GPU

64 NCUs

4096 stream processors

16GB HBM2

2048-bit memory bus

512GB/s bandwidth

PCIe Gen 3 x16

225W TDP

As for the release date, nothing has been revealed yet, so eager tech fans still have to bear with the anxiety for a while. However, there are rumors saying that AMD will be shipping the Vega cards during this year's second quarter, which means that people still have to wait quite a while until they can finally get their hands on the new AMD GPU and install it on their PCs.