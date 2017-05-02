'American Crime' Season 4 Canceled? Final Episode of Season 3 Hints at Series Finale

The final episode of the third season of "American Crime" season 3 aired on Sunday night, April 30, and rumors have surfaced that it also serves as the show's series finale.

(Photo: Facebook/American Crime ABC)A promotional photo of ABC's TV series "American Crime."

According to TVLine, unlike the final episodes of "American Crime" seasons 1 and 2, the final moments in season 3 of the TV series offered more closure.

In the season 3 finale, Gabrielle (Mickaelle X. Bizet) was seen at the hospital recovering from abuse. The detective called in Clair (Amanda Garza) to inquire about Gabrielle's bruises, most of which were found on her back. Clair tried to make it appear as if Gabrielle hurt herself, when in reality, she was the one responsible for hurting her.

The detective showed a letter that was written by Gabrielle to her son in which she wrote in detail the abuse she received from Clair and her family. In the end, Clair decided to own up to what she did because she also grew up to being abused and she was also very apologetic for hurting Gabrielle.

Meanwhile, Dustin (Kurt Krause) called up Kimara (Regina King) and revealed that Shae (Ana Mulvoy-Ten) was killed, and Kimara went straight to the morgue to verify the news herself. She also spotted Dustin at the morgue but he was immediately arrested for being an accessory in Shae's murder. She decided to leave her post and reached out to Abby and told her that she wants to work for the latter.

Elsewhere, Jeannette (Felicity Huffman) returned to her husband when she discovered that Raelyn (Janel Moloney) was sent to jail for failing a drug test. Jeannette told Carson (Dallas Roberts) that she wants everything to return to how they were before she left him, but Carson knows that he is not being honest with her.

Carson reached out to his sister, Laurie Ann (Cherry Jones), and told her that Jeannette wants Raelyn's two daughters to live with them. However, Laurie Ann was not supportive because she thought Jeannette and Carson had already put through the Hesby family in a lot of struggles and difficulty.

At the end of the episode, the three stories finished in the same place — the courtroom. The season ended with everyone getting the justice they deserved.

At present, ABC has yet to confirm whether or not "American Crime" will be renewed for a fourth season. However, TVByTheNumbers is predicting that the series will be canceled based on its ratings.