'American Crime Story' Cast News: Dennis Quaid to Play George W. Bush in 'Katrina'

Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid has recently been revealed to portray former President George W. Bush in the FX series "Katrina: American Crime Story."

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)Actor Dennis Quaid sits on stage during the nominations for the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California in December 2015.

"Katrina" marks the second installment of the critically acclaimed "American Crime Story" limited series from Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. In the upcoming installment, Quaid will play the 43rd president of the United States, who was heavily criticized for his handling of the 2005 environment and humanitarian crisis.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Quaid will be joining a heavy-hitting cast that includes Matthew Broderick who will play Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown — the man in charge of the government's response to the Hurricane Katrina disaster.

"Brownie," as President Bush dubbed him, was assigned to oversee FEMA operations despite lacking any qualifications for the job and was seen as someone being in over his head.

The upcoming installment will also feature Annette Bening as Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco. Aside from this, Murphy has also suggested that frequent collaborator Sarah Paulson — who won an Emmy for "The People vs. O.J. Simpson — will also play a new role in the new anthology series.

Quaid is known for his works in films such as "The Right Stuff," "Wyatt Earp," "The Rookie," "The Day After Tomorrow," "Frequency" and "Pandorum." He also played President Bill Clinton in the HBO film "The Special Relationship," and plays Michael Lennox in the TV series "Fortitude."

"Katrina: American Crime Story" is expected to air sometime in 2018. A third edition of the "American Crime Story" franchise focusing on the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace is also planned to be released later that same year.

Aside from these upcoming installments to the anthology series, the franchise has also picked up the rights to Jeffrey Toobin's book about the Monica Lewinsky scandal, "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."