'American Crime Story' Cast News: Ricky Martin Joins Season 3 'Versace'; BBC Two Acquires Season 2 Rights

After the successful first season of "American Crime Story," FX has ordered three more cycles of the crime anthology series. Recently, it was announced that Ricky Martin has joined the cast of the series' third season, which focuses on the murder of Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace.

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONIRicky Martin joins 'American Crime Story' season 3.

According to Deadline, the Puerto Rican singer will be playing the role of Antonio D'Amico, Gianni's long-time partner. Edgar Ramirez is set to portray the late fashion designer, while Darren Criss has been tapped to play Andrew Cunanan, the man responsible for Gianni's murder.

Penelope Cruz has also been revealed as being part of the cast, playing the iconic Donatella Versace, Gianni's sister, who continued the Versace empire following his death.

Meanwhile, the casting for the series' Hurricane Katrina-focused second season is also underway. Annette Bening will portray Kathleen Blanco, the governor of Louisiana at the time of the unfortunate disaster. In February, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Matthew Broderick will be joining Bening as Michael D. Brown, the Federal Emergency Management Agency's director. Sarah Paulson, who was praised for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in the first season, will also appear. However, details of her role have yet to be disclosed.

A fourth season is also planned, revolving around the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal, but so far, no one has been cast for it.

The second and third season will air within six months of one another, making the wait in-between installments rather short for fans. The critical and commercial success of the first season, "The People v. O.J. Simpson," is undeniable. In fact, its popularity spread worldwide.

According to Variety, BBC Two has purchased the rights to air the second season of "American Crime Story." The British network also broadcasted the first season.

"It is with great anticipation that we welcome the second installment of 'American Crime Story' to BBC Two," BBC program acquisitions head Sue Deeks said.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.