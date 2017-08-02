'American Crime Story' News, Air Date: 'Katrina' Season Not Pushing Through?

Facebook/americancrimestoryfx The fate of the Hurricane Katrina-themed season of 'American Crime Story' is uncertain.

It seems all is not well behind the scenes of "American Crime Story: Katrina," as director Anthony Hemingway recently revealed that no work has been started on the season.

"Katrina" was originally slated to air prior to "Versace," but their schedules were ultimately switched. Production on "Versace" is already underway, whereas "Katrina" remains stuck in development despite having already cast notable names in important roles.

"That just kind of got stalled. We're all standing by waiting to find out what's happening," Hemingway told The Hollywood Reporter at the recent Television Critics Association's press tour. "Nothing has really been done. We haven't started prep on it at all."

This is certainly bad news for fans who are eagerly anticipating the Hurricane Katrina-themed season. "Katrina" will be based on Douglas Brinkley's book titled "The Great Deluge: Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast." Starring in it are Dennis Quaid as former President George W. Bush, Annette Bening as former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and Matthew Broderick as former Federal Emergency Management Agency director Michael D. Brown.

It seems that the situation is so bad that there is a possibility that there may not even be a "Katrina" season anymore. When asked about the likelihood of the season getting scrapped, Heming way said: "Who knows? It's all up to Ryan Murphy."

Meanwhile, fans are also looking forward to the second season of "American Crime Story," which will focus on the murder of Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace. The follow-up to "The People v. O.J. Simpson" stars Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace, Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace, and Ricky Martin as Antonio D'Amico.

Murphy previously said that homophobia was a factor as to why Cunanan was able to get away with his crimes - something that will most likely be explored in the season. He also compared Versace and Cunanan's backgrounds and was intrigued that two people of similar origins ended up so different from each other.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will premiere in early 2018.