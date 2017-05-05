'American Crime Story' News: First Image of Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace Released

After the success of "The People v. O.J. Simpson," the anticipation is high for the next installment in the "American Crime Story" anthology series.

Penelope Cruz has been tapped to play Donatella Versace in 'Versace: American Crime Story.'

Recently, fans were treated to a first look at "The Assassination of Gianni Versace."

The first look photo was exclusively obtained by Entertainment Weekly, and features Academy Award winner Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace. The image sees Cruz donning a hot pink flowy dress, strappy heels and Donatella's signature blonde locks as she sits near the pool. Accompanied by two muscular men, Cruz fiercely stares straight into the camera.

Production is currently ongoing, with part of filming taking place at Villa Casa Casuarina on Miami Beach--the same mansion her brother Gianni resided and was murdered. It has since been repurposed to include suites and a restaurant.

Other cast members include Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace, Ricky Martin as Gianni's partner Antonio D'Amico and Darren Criss as the infamous murderer Andrew Cunanan. "American Crime Story" creator Ryan Murphy also revealed earlier this month that Max Greenfield of "New Girl" fame has joined the cast in an unknown role. Murphy made the announcement by sharing a photo of Criss and Greenfield on set on his Instagram page.

Fans have to wait a while before they can watch "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," though, as the season is not scheduled to debut until next year. However, 2018 will feature a double whammy, as "Katrina: American Crime Story" is also expected to premiere.

"Katrina" focuses on the horrifying tragedy, Hurricane Katrina, that shook Louisiana and its aftermath. Annette Bening is set to portray then-Governor of Louisiana Kathleen Blanco. Matthew Broderick and Dennis Quaid will also be part of "Katrina," playing FEMA Director Michael D. Brown and President George W. Bush, respectively. It has also been said that Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance and Cuba Gooding Jr. will be joining the season in new roles.