'American Crime Story' Season 2 Plot News, Air Date: 'Versace' to Open With Murder of Italian Designer

'American Crime Story' season 2 will premiere next year.

The upcoming season of "American Crime Story" will revolve around the murder of Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez). More importantly, it will focus on the part homophobia played in his death.

At the Television Critics Association press tour, creator Ryan Murphy explained the issue of homophobia as being a central theme in the new season, which is titled "The Assassination of Gianni Versace."

"We're trying to talk about a crime within a social idea," Murphy said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Versace, who was [Andrew Cunanan's] last victim, did not have to die. One of the reasons [Cunanan] was able to make his way across the country and pick off these victims, many of whom were gay, was because of homophobia at the time."

The season will open with Versace's murder before delving into how it all transpired. The background of his murderer, Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss), will also be told. "More than why [Versace] was killed, I think it was why it was allowed to happen," Murphy said.

He also revealed that the season, which is based on Maureen Orth's "Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History," will likely be received by the Versace family in two different ways.

"The Versaces will like some of what they see, and some of it they will be uncomfortable with," Murphy admitted.

As for the anthology series' third season, "Katrina," there were previous rumblings concerning its development, but it looks like everything is back on track once again. According to Deadline, the season will now be based on Sheri Fink's "Five Days At Memorial," which tells the story of several doctors and nurses who were working at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans during the terrible tragedy.

It will specifically tackle the case against one of the hospital's doctors, Dr. Anna Pou, who was accused of euthanizing patients who were believed unable to make it through. The hospital did not have any electricity during the storm, which allegedly led Pou to decide to inject lethal drugs into some of the patients.

Sarah Paulson will portray Pou. Producers are reportedly working things out in order to give parts to previously announced cast members Annette Bening, Dennis Quaid and Matthew Broderick.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace" will premiere early 2018.