'American Crime Story' Season 2 Updates: Hurricane Katrina Story Delayed, Fast-Tracks 'Assassination of Gianni Versace'

"American Crime Story" season 2 will change things up a bit. Instead of doing the initial Hurricane Katrina theme, the anthology series will do the story on Gianni Versace's murder.

Facebook/AmericanCrimeStoryFX Sarah Paulson in "American Crime Story" season 1.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Annette Bening starrer "Katrina: American Crime Story" has been delayed and the release date is now scheduled for late 2018. With that, "Katrina" will be the story for "American Crime Story" season 3.

Consequently, the release date for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" has been pushed up and will now become the second season of the crime series. It will air in the early part of 2018.

The reason for the delay of "Katrina" is due to the technical aspects required in filming the story. The show needs additional time to create special water effects that will recreate Hurricane Katrina and the havoc it left in its wake.

Scheduling conflicts have also played a role in the delay, especially since "Katrina" features a star-studded cast that includes Matthew Broderick, Dennis Quaid, Cuba Gooding Jr., Courtney B. Vance and Sarah Paulson.

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour on June 8, FX CEO John Landgraf gave an update for the follow-up to the critically acclaimed "American Crime Story" season 1 titled "People v. O.J. Simpson."

"We had developed 'People v. O.J.' and we had material in really good shape ready to go," Landgraf said, as quoted by TVLine. "We had scripts we were really excited about. We have really high ambitions for this. It's about character and larger themes. It's just taking time, frankly, to get material we're happy with.

He also added that there are serious considerations when shooting in New Orleans, such as hurricanes, which makes filming time very limited during certain times of the year.

"American Crime Story" season 1 first aired in February 2016. The show will return to FX in early 2018.