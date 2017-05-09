'American Crime Story' Season 3 Spoilers: Max Greenfield Cast in Gianni Versace Story

"New Girl" actor Max Greenfield has been cast in an undisclosed role for the upcoming third season of "American Crime Story."

Series creator Ryan Murphy recently posted a photo on his Instagram account featuring "American Crime Story" season 3 cast member Darren Criss with Greenfield. In the picture, Criss is seen wearing a mustard-colored muscle shirt, while Greenfield is wearing a red button-down polo shirt.

Murphy captioned the image by revealing that the two actors are on set filming scenes for "Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

Greenfield had previously worked with Murphy in "American Horror Story: Hotel," where the "New Girl" actor played the role of a drug addict named Gabriel who was raped by the Addiction Demon during his stay at the Hotel Cortez.

The third season of "American Crime Story" will air with a total of 10 episodes centered on the 1997 assassination of famous fashion designer Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. It can be recalled that Versace was murdered on the steps of his own home in Miami Beach.

The upcoming installment to the "American Crime Story" TV series will be based on the book written by Maureen Orth titled "Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History."

Criss' casting was announced back in February, while Rick Martin joined in the project in April. The singer will portray the role of Versace's longtime partner, Antonio D'Amico. Gianni Versace will be portrayed by "The Bourne Ultimatum" star Edgar Ramirez. They will be joined by Penelope Cruz, who will be playing that role of Versace's sister, Donatella.

In January, Murphy explained while speaking with People how he and his team chose the themes for "American Crime Story," including the show's third season.

"I think with 'American Crime Story' whenever we do a crime, it has to sort of have a social context to it. Like O.J. had sexism and racism and all of that stuff, and Versace-Cunanan has a huge amount of homophobia and celebrity worship — and why did that happen in that beginning of that culture?" Murphy said.

The production for the third season of "American Crime Story" started in April, and is expected to be released sometime next year on FX.