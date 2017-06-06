'American Crime Story' Season 3 Updates: Cast Spotted in Costume While Filming in Miami

The third installment of "American Crime Story" is still a full year away from airing, but the excitement about the show has already escalated after cast details were released.

Facebook/americancrimestoryfx A promotional image for "American Crime Story."

Photos of the stars who were tapped to play key roles in "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" began to surface and these images showed their striking resemblance to the real-life characters that they portray.

Several images of Édgar Ramirez already made the rounds online, as he takes on the role of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace. One of the pictures showed the actor standing on a balcony wearing a robe.

Versace's killer Andrew Cunanan is being portrayed by "Glee" star Darren Criss. The actor recently posted a nearly naked photo on Twitter to show the sunburn that he acquired while filming his scenes in Miami.

A photo of Penelope Cruz also surfaced online, after being spotted wearing a long blonde wig to transform herself into her role as the late fashion icon's sister Donatella Versace.

The cast for "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" also includes Max Greenfield who portrays the role of Versace's older brother Santo, while singer Ricky Martin is tapped to play the role of Versace's longtime partner Antonio D'Amico.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy talked about the details of "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" during a panel at the PopFest event of Entertainment Weekly in October 2016. According to Murphy, he had always been interested in the assassination story of the legendary fashion designer.

"I was always very moved and freaked out by the Versace assassination, and I thought it was a really great story to do because it's a manhunt season," Murphy said during the panel. "[Serial killer Andrew Cunanan] killed four people and then Versace, and was on the loose. We're exploring the reasons of how he got away with being undetected."

"American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" is expected to premiere on FX in late 2018 after the airing of season 2 titled "American Crime Story: Katrina."