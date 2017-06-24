'American Crime Story: Versace' News, Air Date: Ryan Murphy Talks Homophobia's Role; Finn Wittrock Joins Cast

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace," the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016's "The People v. O.J. Simpson," is not scheduled to air until next year, but the hype is already building for the installment.

Facebook/americancrimestoryfxThe next installment in 'American Crime Story' will focus on Gianni Versace's murder.

Entertainment Weekly managed to go behind-the-scenes while the second season of "American Crime Story" filmed. The publication was able to interview the stars and executive producer Ryan Murphy, as well as take exclusive photos of the cast in character.

The upcoming installment tells the story of fashion designer Gianni Versace's murder at the hands of Andrew Cunanan. Edgar Ramirez plays the Italian designer, while Darren Criss plays the killer.

Writer Tom Rob Smith is particularly interested in how Versace and Cunanan had very similar backgrounds, but ended up being so different.

"They came from parents who were striving but not wealthy. They had the Italian-heritage connection. This feeling of being an outsider. The sexuality connection," Smith told the media outlet. "Why does one go on to become this incredible creator and great life force? And the other young man ends up destroying so much?"

Murphy, on the other hand, is interested in the role homophobia played in the case.

"The more I had read about it, the more I was startled by the fact that Cunanan really was only allowed to get away with it because of homophobia," Murphy told the publication.

Academy Award winner Penelope Cruz plays Gianni's sister, Donatella, who took over the Versace empire after her brother was murdered. Cruz revealed to the same publication that she had a lengthy exchange with Donatella prior to portraying the role. Donatella, on the other hand, had one request about the show that Murphy honored.

"She didn't want her children to be characters in the show or exploited, and I understood that, so we removed that element," he said.

Ricky Martin plays the role of Antonio D'Amico, Gianni's long-time partner. Entertainment Weekly also exclusively revealed that Finn Wittrock has joined the cast. Wittrock will portray Jeff Trail, Cunanan's friend and first victim.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" will premiere in early 2018. "Katrina" was initially slated to air first, but a change in schedule now has it debuting after "Versace."