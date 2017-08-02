'American Dad!' Season 13 News: Johnny Bananas Joins 'The Amazing Race' Parody Episode

Facebook/AmericanDad A promo image for the new season of "American Dad," as featured on the TBS Netwrok show's official Facebook page.

Top "Challenge" competitor Johnny Bananas' cartoon alter ego entered the world of "American Dad!" last Monday, July 31, as a contestant on the episode's version of a popular reality show series.

Bananas, hailed as the most successful player in MTV's "The Challenge XXX," has earned himself a reputation as one of the masters of underhanded moves in the reality show. When not working out ways to come out on top of thirty other contestants, Bananas is dreaming of his animated alter-ego showing up in a popular show.

"As a kid growing up watching Saturday morning cartoons, it was always a dream of mine to see myself as an animated character," he shared with MTV. When the upcoming episode 16 of "American Dad!" took him up on for a guest appearance on the show, it's another win for the six-time "Challenge" champion.

"I've made a career out of winning in the reality television world, so it's time to try my hand competing against cartoons and see how I stack up," Bananas said,

His cartoon self ended up with Roger (Seth McFarlane), and the two tried to navigate around Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia as "American Dad!" brought out their take on the "The Amazing Race" to cartoon fans everywhere.

Roger, who's calling himself Yeager Chillax this episode, is up to his same antics as he and his partner Johnny tries to be the center of attention for the race. As the two fight to get on cameras covering "The Bitchin' Race," the reality show devolves into a free-for-all. The pairs get swapped around until Stan (Seth McFarlane) finally finds a like-minded team mate in Hayley (Rachael McFarlane).

Nobody gets crowned the winner, though, as, after various twists in the plot, Roger ends up as a cast member of "Thai Idol" as the episode devolves to have an inconclusive ending with a Tunisian prison camp thrown in the mix. With everyone disqualified in the end, it's safe to say that Johnny Bananas will probably have better luck sticking with "Challenge XXX."