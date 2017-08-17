'American Dad' Season 13 Plot News: Klaus and Roger Become an Item

(Photo: Facebook/AmericanDad) A promotional banner for "American Dad" season 14.

"American Dad" season 14 returns this week introducing a new romantic pairing that fans never thought they will see in the long-running series.

As viewers will easily tell in the title of episode 19, which is "Kloger," viewers will get to watch Roger and Klaus become a couple after taking advantage of the modern approach in dating and romance.

According to the synopsis for the episode, the two will be paired up through online dating and it looks like the two will honor the pronouncement of the method because the two will "start having a secret affair" in "American Dad" season 14, episode 19.

It seems that the two will learn more about each other themselves and will ultimately learn possible similarities and same interests so it will be interesting to see how this goes.

Apart from the romance, the fact that it is going to be kept secret in "American Dad" season 14, episode 19 will be exciting to see with hilarity expected to be there for sure.

Knowing the series, many fans do not think that their clandestine love affair will be under wraps for very long although viewers will just have to wait and see.

On the other hand, "American Dad" season 14, episode 19 will also see Steve do what he does best and attempt to skip school, specifically a fitness test, by going so far as to catch Hayley's pink eye.

"Kloger" serves as the fourth to the final episode of the season although there seem to be other ones that are scheduled yet. Either way, fans do not have to worry about renewal.

Even before "American Dad" season 14 began, a follow-up season was already given the green light so fans will get to follow the family in more than a year's worth of episodes.

"American Dad" season 14, episode 19, "Kloger," airs Monday, Aug. 21, at 10 p.m. ET on TBS.