'American Dad' Season 14 Plot News: Last 5 Episodes of Current Season to Explore More Things About Show's Characters

Facebook/AmericanDad A promotional image for the "American Dad" animated series.

With only five episode left for "American Dad!" season 14, the animated series will explore its characters more.

In this week's episode, Francine had reunited with her birth family. With her past being kept as mysterious as possible in the show's previous seasons, "American Dad!" season 14 episode 17 was able to shed some light on her history.

The episode started out with Francine discovering that she is part of a big extended family, which made her crave to make contact with her biological parents. However, despite all the events that went down, and despite Francine trying to get closer to her father, Nicolas, they still went back to being estranged, just like how it was when it all began.

Next week, "American Dad!" season 14 will return with its 18th episode titled "The Long Bomb."

Spoilers say that Stan and Hayley, despite their conflict, will work together to stop a terrorist plot to bomb the Bazooka Sharks arena. Meanwhile, Roger will be pretending to be an escort. As to what this is about, fans will have to wait for the episode to air to find out.

The next episode, which is titled "Klogger," will see Roger and Klaus having an affair after accidentally ending up on an online date, while Steve will try to skip the fitness test at school by attempting to catch Hayley's eye infection.

This will be followed by the 20th episode titled "Garbage Stan," wherein Stan and his father, Steve, with open their garbage business. Then, the 21st episode titled "The Talented Mr. Dingleberry," will see Roger trying his hand at becoming a marionette, which ends up badly.

In other news, all past seasons of "American Dad!" have been added to Hulu, joining the video on demand platform's animated series roster, including "Rick & Morty," "South Park," "Adventure Time," "The Boondocks," "Robot Chicken," and newly added shows like "Bob's Burgers" and "The Cleveland Show."

The current season will conclude with its 22nd episode titled "West to Mexico," wherein Stan earns a "wanted" label and will be chased down by Roger, the bounty hunter.

"American Dad!" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on TBS.