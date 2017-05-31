'American Dad!' Season 14 Recap, Spoilers: Steve Understands the Importance of Sports

Steve changes his perspective on sports as he finds out the importance of its presence in society in the next episode of "American Dad!" season 14. Meanwhile, Hayley and Jeff will be celebrating their anniversary.

Facebook/AmericanDadSteve learns the importance of sports.

Previously on "American Dad!" season 14, Steve found out the importance of sports in society after causing a huge disruption at a football game. In episode 12, titled "Bazooka Steve," Stan brought his son to a football game, where he convinced one of the star players to quit the sport.

Steve was never amused with any kind of sport to begin with, as seen in his behaviour when Stan brought him to the Bazooka Sharks versus Pizza Rockets game. But watching the brutality of football really affected him, which made him convince the Sharks' star quarterback, Johnny Concussion, to quit the sport.

Johnny's exit from the Bazooka Sharks affected their gameplay during the entire season and ultimately led them to their downfall. The whole town, who were vying for the Bazooka Sharks, turned on Steve for ruining football.

Every person in town changed, including his friends, who began giving him the silent treatment after taking away their source of escape from real-life worries. Steve then decided to ship himself off somewhere on the other side of the globe, and realized that sports does so much for a community. Sports, he realized, brings unity among a group of individuals and also provides a source of escape from the troubling worries brought about by everyday life.

Meanwhile, Hayley and Jeff will be celebrating their anniversary.

In the next episode, titled "Camp Campawanda," Roger will offer the couple a re-enactment of "Burning Man," which causes Hayley and Jeff to become suspicious of their alien friend.

The title of episode 13 has something to do with Steve, who finds himself in another problematic situation while at camp.

Catch "American Dad!" season 14 every Monday night at 10 p.m. EDT on TBS.