'American Dad!' Season 14 Spoilers: Roger to Transform to Help Steve Win a Talent Show

Facebook/AmericanDad A promotional image for the "American Dad" animated series

First released in 2005, "American Dad!" has amassed quite the following in its 14 seasons. With the recent release of "American Dad!" season 14 episode 20 titled, "Garbage Stan," the father and son have developed a deeper relationship what with the peculiar circumstances they found themselves in. Recent spoilers have also indicated that the next episode will feature Roger (Seth MacFarlane) helping out Steve (Scott Grimes) in a stunt that will cause a mess.

"Garbage Stan" featured something like a roller coaster for Stan (MacFarlane) and Steve. They started out by having genuine fun in a garbage track and singing along to songs that only served to deepen their relationship. Unfortunately, Stan eventually found out what Steve was up to and he was disappointed in his son and disillusioned about his father. Despite this, it only took a monster truck showdown to heal the bond.

After making sure that his relationship with his father has been salvaged, Steve embarks on another mission to win a talent show in "American Dad!" season 14 episode 21 titled "The Talented Mr. Dingleberry." According to the synopsis, Steve will have much-needed help in the form of Roger, who takes on the role of a marionette. He then proceeds to injure other students to make sure that Steve gets his well-deserved reward. Aside from Steve, the episode will also see through the start of a honey business headed by Stan, Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker).

There is a lot in store for the "American Dad!" family in the following episodes. Fans will have to wait and see if Steve is really going to win his talent show and if Roger will be causing more chaos than actually helping out. One thing is for sure: it is going to be a fun and sweet ride for everyone involved.

"American Dad!" season 14 episode 21 will air on Sept. 4.