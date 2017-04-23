'American Gods 2' News Details: Author Set to Write Sequel Soon Enough

As the TV series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "American Gods" is debuting on Starz with much anticipation and initial good feedback, the author is now talking about the possibility of writing "American Gods 2."

StarzThe official poster for "American Gods"

Gaiman first released the book "American Gods" in 2001 and had since intended to write a follow-up to it. He even tweeted this intention six years ago but has so far not made any progress yet.

"The big problem I have is having a maximum of one body and one set of typing fingers at any time," the author said in jest during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Fans should not get excited too quickly, though, as the sequel is not coming soon enough. For now, the author has a full plate, with a newly finished adaptation of "Good Omens" for BBC, a Norse mythology book, and ongoing work for a new novel titled "Neverwhere."

Aside from all that, "American Gods 2" is not exactly the author's priority after all his pending projects. On top of Gaiman's head are still two children's books that need to be written first before proceeding to "American Gods 2," and that is "if there is still a will to write."

Fans should not worry, however, as Gaiman is doing everything to ensure that the sequel does not get spoilt in any way in the TV series adaptation.

The author reveals that he would, from time to time, request show creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green to remove dialogues or certain scenes that could be play an important part in the sequel.

"I was there putting it all together, working with Bryan and Michael, bailing them out when they'd get in trouble," Gaiman shared with EW.

"American Gods" is set to premiere on April 30 with eight episodes in total. The first season will cover only a third of its source material.