'American Gods' Release Date: Update on Season 2 Premiere Date; Starz Reiterates Commitment to Show

(Photo: Starz) A promotional still from the "American Gods" season 1 finale.

Despite the lack of premiere date for "American Gods" season 2, fans will not have to worry about the fate of the television series based on Neil Gaiman's award-winning book of the same name.

At the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour, Starz president Chris Albrecht gave his word that they are keen to be the home of the show for the years to come. He said as quoted by Entertainment Weekly:

We are certainly on board for as long as the show makes sense for Starz, and we don't see any end in sight.

Fans will remember that even before the pilot aired, the show was already renewed for a second season with 10 episodes, showing that Starz is truly dedicated to the series.

As to when fans can expect "American Gods" season 2 to kick off, Albrecht said that he himself is unsure when. He explained:

It's a difficult show to do, a lot of people to wrangle, so I can't tell you exactly when the next season is going to be on the air. We're actively pursuing making sure we get it as soon as possible.

Indeed, "American Gods" has a huge ensemble to assemble for the new season. With how the first season ended, many characters, new and familiar, are expected to turn up in the season 2 premiere alone.

This includes Wednesday (Ian McShane), Shadow (Ricky Whittle), Bilquis (Yetide Badaki), Easter (Kristin Chenoweth), Laura (Emily Browning) and Mad Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber).

Also expected to return in "American Gods" season 2 are Mr. World (Crispin Glover), Media (Gillian Anderson), Technical Boy (Bruce Langley), Jacquel (Chris Obi), Ibis (Demore Barnes), Czernobog (Peter Stormare) and Anansi (Orlando Jones).

Despite the lack of release date, "American Gods" season 2 is not expected to make fans wait long though. A 2018 launch is still anticipated.