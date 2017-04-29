'American Gods' Season 1 Air Date, Spoilers: Old and New Gods Battle It Out in Eight-Part TV Adaptation of Neil Gaiman Novel

One of the most anticipated new shows is coming to Starz on Sunday and fans couldn't be more excited. But how will the television adaptation of "American Gods" differ from Neil Gaiman's international best-selling masterpiece?

Facebook/AmericanGodsSTARZ Promotional banner for “American Gods,” the upcoming drama fantasy series based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel of the same title.

In an interview with Gizmodo, co-executive producer Michael Green addressed people's anxieties over spoilers, saying that it would not matter much whether the audiences are aware of the plot or not.

"There is plot, and for those who that is there reason to come, that is serviced and enjoyable. But it is the interactions and discussions along the way that is so appealing," Green shared.

This means that although some of the people who will be on board to watch the show are already aware of the major points in the narrative, there is still so much more than the plot that they can look forward to in each episode of "American Gods" when it comes to the visual depictions of crucial scenes in the book.

And for people who are coming into the show totally unaware of what went down in the source novel, tripping up on some spoilers along the way, whether intentionally or by accident, the stunning representation of Gaiman's words from paper to screen will still give them enough reason to watch the show.

In yet another interview with Gizmodo, Gaiman himself shared some necessary changes that they had to make in order to get the series updated to the ways of the present time. Characters like Laura (Emily Browning), the wife of series protagonist Shadow (Ricky Whittle), and one of the new gods, Technical Boy (Bruce Langley), have been appropriately updated from their jobs to their characters and how they generally carry themselves in a more modern world. The general premise of the story, however, will essentially be the same.

The series will be kicking off with the premiere episode titled "The Bone Orchard," which focuses on Shadow's early release from prison following his wife's death, and his eventual meeting with a man named Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), who hires him as a bodyguard.

This encounter will soon send Shadow right in the middle of an ongoing war involving old mythological gods who have been abandoned by most of humanity and are struggling to take the power back from newer gods that now control most of humanities' everyday life.

"American Gods" season 1 premieres on Sunday, April 30 at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz.