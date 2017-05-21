'American Gods' Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers: Shadow Confronts Dead Wife; Mystery Behind Laura's New Life to Be Revealed?

Mad Sweeney's (Pablo Schreiber) mistake may have just given Laura (Emily Browning) a second chance at life on the next episode of "American Gods."

Facebook/StarzA promotional image for the dark fantasy series “American Gods” featuring Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and the leprechaun, Mad Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber).

It can be recalled that in the premiere episode of Starz's dark fantasy series, main protagonist Shadow (Ricky Whittle) was released a couple of days earlier than scheduled after his wife, Laura, died in a car accident. When Shadow made it back home to Eagle Point, Indiana for his wife's burial, he found out Laura had been cheating on him with his best friend Robbie (Dane Cook) while he was in prison.

By the end of the previous episode, Shadow found his supposedly dead wife in his motel room, sitting on the edge of the bed and greeting him "Hi, Puppy," like she had not just been miraculously brought back to life. Could Sweeney's lucky gold coin, which he has mistakenly given to Shadow after a bar fight, have had anything to do with this seeming anomaly? Just how powerful could one old leprechaun gold coin be?

The answers remain unclear, just like the whereabouts of Sweeney's powerful gold coin. However, Laura's back in the picture again, and according to the official synopsis for the upcoming fourth episode titled "Git Gone," it seems that an entire hour may be allotted to exploring the life and death of Shadow's newly resurrected wife.

This episode promises to give its audience a better view of the kind of woman Laura really is. Her first encounter with Shadow will be revealed along with the reasons behind Shadow's deep devotion to her. Everything from there to how exactly it is that she ended up alive in Shadow's hotel room will be brought to light. The official trailer for the episode has also provided a glimpse into what looks to be Laura's journey through the afterlife.

But will her sudden appearance finally give Shadow the closure he thought he would never get? Will he demand some explanations from his wife about her affair with Robbie? Then again, is she really alive again or will this only be a one-time deal and she'll eventually have to leave Shadow again?

"American Gods" season 1 episode 4 airs Sunday, May 21, at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz.