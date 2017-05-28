'American Gods' Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Shadow and Laura's Reunion to Be Cut Short by New Gods?

The emotional, albeit awkward reunion between Shadow (Ricky Whittle) and his unfaithful wife, Laura (Emily Browning), is finally going to happen on the next episode of Starz dark fantasy series "American Gods." Will their upcoming confrontation bring each of them closure, or will it only raise more questions with no clear answer?

Facebook/StarzA promotional image for the Starz dark fantasy series “American Gods” based on the award-winning novel of the same name written by Neil Gaiman.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Lemon Scented You," Shadow and Laura will finally be getting a chance to have a conversation about the many things that were left unsaid and the questions left unanswered about the life Laura led and the love affair she had with another man while Shadow was in prison.

Then, of course, there's that million-dollar question of how it is that his dead wife is not looking so dead anymore. The general consensus is that Mad Sweeney's (Pablo Schreiber) lucky gold coin may have been the culprit, but the next episode may not yet be the time to neither deny nor confirm this speculation.

The confrontation will instead be focused on the feelings of the couple, Shadow and Laura, kept apart and completely torn by distance and death. Will they ever be able to find their way back to each other? Will Shadow ever be able to forgive his cheating wife, and will Laura ever be able to understand how Shadow truly feels about her and about the two of them?

In an interview with TV Line, actor Whittle shared that Shadow and Laura's upcoming confrontational scene was one of his favorite moments in the show's first season. He also teased that the moment was shot and delivered beautifully, showing the hurt and history of both characters involved.

"I don't like watching myself, but when he finally talks to Laura, there's some really beautiful moments in there before something crazy happens, and Shadow is torn away," Whittle said.

This interruption is further teased in the official trailer, wherein both Shadow and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) are shown chained to a table in what looks to be the New Gods' interrogation room. Mr. Wednesday tells his bodyguard that they need to find a way out of there fast before their adversaries could get a chance to kill them.

Empire Online's advance preview also reveals that the two will be meeting Mr. World (Crispin Glover), whose identity is yet another puzzle to add to the growing pile of mysteries in Shadow's new world. Will he finally be able to figure out what is going on and just who it is that he's been guarding? Or will his own doubts keep him longer still in the dark?

"American God" season 1 episode 5 airs on Sunday, May 28, at 9 p.m. ET on Starz.