'American Gods' Season 1 Spoilers: Mr. Wednesday and Shadow Are Off to Rob a Bank in 'Head Full of Snow'

Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) puts Shadow (Ricky Whittle) in a moral dilemma on the next episode of the dark fantasy series "American Gods."

Facebook/StarzStarz’s newest dark fantasy series “American Gods” gets an early season 2 renewal.

In a sneak peek posted by Starz on their official YouTube channel, Mr. Wednesday tells his bodyguard point blank that he is going to rob a bank. Understandably enough, it is an idea that does not sit all too well with Shadow, who has just been released from prison.

Mr. Wednesday argues that since Shadow is working as his bodyguard, the latter is thus obligated to guard his body. And since his body is going to the bank and is not necessarily robbing it yet, Shadow has no choice but to tag along and learn a thing or two.

This is the point when Shadow really starts to question his decision to work for Mr. Wednesday, a man he hardly knows anything about. And after being approached by two of the new gods, Technical Boy (Bruce Langley) and Media (Gillian Anderson), could he also be considering possibly leaving his employer?

It would definitely be something to think about, but the upcoming episode may hardly give Shadow time to think as upon returning to his motel room, he will be met with a surprising discovery.

The official trailer also shows the leprechaun Mad Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber) demanding Shadow to give him back the coin he gave the latter on the pilot episode. Shadow tells Sweeney to go get the lucky coin at his wife's grave. But it looks like Sweeney will be doing more than just retrieving his coin.

Executive producer Michael Green talked to Entertainment Weekly about Shadow's struggles to understand and accept the fact that reality is no longer what he thought it was. Because just like most people who are suddenly confronted with truths that are far different from their emotional expectations, Shadow will, at first, react poorly and may start considering wanting to get out of the game. Green shared that this will be one of the "early steps" that Shadow will have to take before he gains full understanding and acceptance of his new reality.

"It's not a good reaction on his part, and it's one that Media tries to exploit: the part of him—not a good part—that would rather get off the carousel then find out that it flies," Green said.

"American Gods" season 1 episode 3 airs on Sunday, May 14, at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz.

Meanwhile, the series has just been given an early season 2 renewal, according to an exclusive report by Deadline. The series is expected to be back for its sophomore year in mid-2018.