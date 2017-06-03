'American Gods' Season 1 Spoilers: Shadow and Mr. Wednesday Seek Refuge With Vulcan

The upcoming episode of "American Gods" season 1 will see Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) looking for refuge with one of his oldest allies, Vulcan (Corbin Bernsen).

The synopsis of the new episode, which is titled "A Murder of Gods," stated that Mr. Wednesday, along with his bodyguard Shadow (Ricky Whittle), will attempt to escape from the New Gods by asking help from Vulcan, who is described as the God of the Fire and the Forge.

A teaser trailer for the next episode has also been released. It opened with Mad Sweeney (Pablo Schreiber) talking to Laura (Emily Browning) about Shadow. The leprechaun pointed out to her that Shadow was no longer the person she used to know.

"He ain't your man anymore," Mad Sweeney said. "He's Wednesday's man."

Of course, Mad Sweeney was only trying to get his coin from Laura, who had to willingly give it to him.

Mr. Wednesday and Shadow looked for Vulcan, who made a grand entrance as he marched accompanied by a horde of people playing instruments and wearing arm bands. Flashes of people with the same arm bands were shown carrying guns. Vulcan asked his old friend if he was trying to start a war.

"We're at war already," Mr. Wednesday pointed out to him. "And we're losing."

The previous episode saw Mr. Wednesday and Shadow being confronted by Mr. World (Crispin Glover) himself, who showed just how powerful he was by killing a whole precinct of people. The episode also saw Shadow coming face-to-face with the deceased Laura, who told her ex-lover that she waited for more than a year before she slept with someone else while Shadow was in prison.

Media (Gillian Anderson) coerced Technical Boy (Bruce Langley) into apologizing to Mr. Wednesday, and even offered to join forces with the Old God. However, Mr. Wednesday knew better.

"American Gods" season 1 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on Starz. It is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.