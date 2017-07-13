'American Gods' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Paul Schreiber Wants to Explore Mad Sweeney's Backstory in a Spinoff Mini-series

Facebook/Starz Starz’s newest dark fantasy series “American Gods” gets an early season 2 renewal.

For the most part of the first season of "American Gods," Shadow's (Ricky Whittle) belief in gods was practically non-existent.

But by the end of the season 1 finale, Shadow has become a believer. What happens next is just one of the points that executive producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green hope to explore when the series returns for season 2 next year.

In an interview with Vulture, Green said that while the first season featured the "beginning of faiths" and Shadow's gradual submission to the reality of gods existing on earth, the second season will be all about how his life and perspectives will change now that he has become a believer.

"We get to find out what it means to be a believer and to give yourself over to a higher power—how far you're willing to go and how far it can take you," Green said.

In the same interview, Fuller has also teased more appearances by Audrey, played by Betty Gilpin.

On the other hand, actor Pablo Schreiber looks forward to what's next for his character, Mad Sweeney. The season 1 finale has put the down-on-his-luck leprechaun in a bit of a conflict with Wednesday (Ian McShane), who happens to have the old Norse god, Odin.

Schreiber told Metro in an interview that he was most curious about which side Sweeney will eventually take. Will he end up helping Laura take Wednesday out, or will he keep up on his quest to secure a seat at the table with the rest of the gods?

The actor also shared that when Neil Gaiman saw him on set, the award-winning novelist was so inspired by his performance that he ended up writing 4,000 pages of history for Sweeney. This said history revealed the kind of life Sweeney led prior to coming to America.

"I'd love to shoot the backstory. There's been talk about maybe doing a miniseries between the seasons so we could shoot some of Sweeney's backstory," Schreiber said. "I'm intrigued to see where it all goes with this guy," he added.

"American Gods" season 2 will not be out until 2018, but the entire first season is available to watch on Amazon Prime.