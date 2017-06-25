'American Gods' Season 2 Spoilers: EP Teases Major Change, What and Who to Expect in Show's Return

The hit Starz series "American Gods" season 2 is getting 10 episodes, which is three more than what the first season had.

(Photo: Starz)Big things are coming in "American Gods" season 2.

Although there will be more episodes in the next season, executive producer Bryan Fuller promised a fast-paced storytelling compared with the freshman run in an interview with The Wrap.

This will be the first change that fans can expect in "American Gods" season 2.

"Much of the pacing and dreamlike quality of season 1 was about Shadow Moon's (Ricky Whittle) mental state, and now that he's been activated [as a believer], we can expect something a little different from how we're going to tell the stories."

Indeed, by the end of "American Gods" season 1, Shadow, who has never believed in anything other than his love for Laura (Emily Browning), has been successfully converted into a true believer after learning what Easter (Kristin Chenoweth) can do and who Wednesday (Ian McShane) really was.

Fuller teases that "American Gods" season 2 will see Shadow's perspective change "in a massive way."

"Now that he believes, how does he believe? And how will what's happened with his wife and Mr. Wednesday shift those beliefs? Suffice to say, Shadow will have a much more exciting arc in season 2 than he did in season 1."

"American Gods" season 2 will see the grand meeting of the old gods at the House on the Rock in Wisconsin, wherein Wednesday will make his bid to get them to join the war against the new gods.

Those who read the book by Neil Gaiman where the show is based would know that this will pave the way for the introduction of other old gods such as an Algonquin trickster spirit and a Hindu goddess.

Fuller teased to TVLine that Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) will be a "major player" in the new season. At the outset, it would seem that she has sided with the new gods, albeit having no choice.

The waning moments of the "American Gods" season 1 finale showed the Queen of Sheba headed to the House on the Rock. Whether she will fight alongside the new gods or the old, however, remains to be seen.

"American Gods" season 2 is expected to premiere early next year on Starz.