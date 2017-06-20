'American Gods' Spoilers: Expanded Universe Could Come in Season 2

The "American Gods" finale "Come to Jesus" has just aired and now fans are forced to face the reality of waiting for another season. Based on a novel by famed English writer Neil Gaiman, the series blends elements of mythology and Americana to create a unique fantasy drama.

Facebook/StarzA promotional image for the Starz dark fantasy series “American Gods” based on the award-winning novel of the same name written by Neil Gaiman.

The series drew to a close last Sunday with the eighth episode, where Mr. Wednesday reveals to everyone that he is behind Laura Moon's death and Shadow's imprisonment. He also reveals that he is the Old God Odin by destroying the men of the New Gods that have come to threaten him.

As the smoke settles, Shadow admits his belief in the Gods just as Laura arrives to talk with him. And with America now suffering from a drought as a result of Easter taking back spring, the stage is set for season 2.

While season 1 of "American Gods" was originally intended to last 10 episodes, it was cut down to eight on the orders of creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green. There has yet to be an announcement regarding the episode count of season 2, but it is very likely be more than its predecessor.

Fans should also expect more original material to be added next season given that Gaiman's book contains fewer than 500 pages. The creators certainly don't have the luxury of a series like "Game of Thrones," which took six seasons to exhaust its source material.

Czernobog's story is also likely to be explored in future episodes given that the Slavic God's story of how he arrived in America was never actually explored. Gaiman also drafted such a story for the dark God and the three Zorya sisters, so expect those to be included later in the series.

And lastly, expect the story to delve into urban legends given the show's premise. It was only a matter of time before these were related to the existence of Old and New Gods in the series. There might still be a long wait for "American Gods" season 2, but given the crazy turn it took in the finale, that might be warranted to top it off.